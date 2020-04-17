Gamecocks’ Harris picked by Dallas Wings in WNBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris has been selected in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft.
On Friday, the Gamecocks’ All-American was picked by the Dallas Wings as the seventh overall pick.
Harris finished her career at South Carolina with 702 career assists. She posted 1,340 career points and 224 steals. In her senior campaign, Harris was tied for third on the team in scoring averaging 12 points per game this season.
Harris finished the year as a finalist for the Naismith Trophy, the Wade Trophy, the Nancy Lieberman Trophy, and the Wooden Award. Harris also won the Dawn Staley Award after finishing the season as an All-SEC first-team selection and an SEC Tournament Team pick.
Harris becomes the 12th South Carolina women’s basketball player to be selected in the WNBA Draft. She was taken one pick after teammate Mikiah Herbert Harrigan in the draft.
Harris joins former teammate Allisha Gray in Dallas, where they helped South Carolina win the national championship in 2017.
