FIRST ALERT: Strong Storms Expected Sunday and Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Strong to severe storms are possible as we end to weekend and start next week. There is another round of showers and storms for this upcoming weekend.
HEADLINES
-FIRST ALERT SUNDAY & MONDAY
-We are tracking another round of strong storms for the weekend starting Sunday afternoon and evening and continuing in to Monday
-This round of storms could produce damaging wind, severe storms and isolated tornadoes.
SUMMARY
A strong cold front will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday and increase rain chances across the area.
We are expecting showers and storms mainly Sunday afternoon and evening, overnight and into Monday morning. The main threat is damaging wind occurring overnight, but tornadoes are also possible as the system crosses the area. Stay weather aware.
FORECAST
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows around 60
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm with scattered showers through midday. High Near 80. Rain chance 30%
First Alert Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms by evening. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 70%
First Alert Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms through midday. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and possible isolated Tornadoes. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 80%
