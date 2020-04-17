First Alert Forecast: Strong Storms Return By Late Sunday

First Alert For Sunday and Monday For Possible Strong/Severe Storms
High pressure will give us another wonderful day with sunshine and nice Spring temperatures. A quick, small area of disturbed weather will move through the state Saturday with a few showers through Midday. Warm with Highs Near 80.
First Alert Days Sunday and Monday
A storm system will develop to our West and move our way over the weekend, giving us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and possible isolated Tornadoes. This is something we’ll be watching close over the next few days.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunshine and great temperatures Today Highs middle 70s
- Chance of showers Saturday.
- First Alert Days Sunday and Monday as rain chance increases by late Sunday into Monday. Possible strong/severe storms.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows lower 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm with scattered showers through midday. High Near 80. Rain chance 30%
First Alert Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms by evening. Highs lower 70s. Rain chance 70%
First Alert Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms through midday. Some storms could be strong to severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and possible isolated Tornadoes. Highs middle 70s. Rain chance 80%
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.