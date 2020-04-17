DHEC: An estimated 2,738 people infected with coronavirus in S.C. have recovered

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In South Carolina, about 67% of people who tested positive for the coronavirus have recovered, according to new data from the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
There are a total of 4,086 people who have tested positive in South Carolina as of Friday, April 17. Of those, 116 have died.
According to this new estimate from DHEC, here are the number of people who have died, recovered and are still fighting the virus:
- Deaths = 116
- Recoveries ~ 2,738
- Those still fighting ~ 1,232
Here are the percentages of deaths, recoveries and ongoing illness, according to the new estimate:
- Death rate = 2.84%
- Recovery rate ~ 67%
- Those still fighting ~ 30%
DHEC does not track all positive cases of COVID-19 in the state -- the agency doesn’t have the manpower. So experts came to this estimate using the following parameters:
- If someone was hospitalized at the time of their positive test, DHEC counts them as recovered if their death was not reported after 32 days had passed.
- If someone was not hospitalized at the time of their positive tests, DHEC counts them as recovered if they were not hospitalized or reported to die after 14 days had passed.
- Those cases where hospitalization at the time of the test was not available are counted as if they were hospitalized -- meaning 32 days would have to pass before they are counted as recovered, DHEC said.
