Coroner identifies teen driver killed in Swansea crash

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager has died after the car he was driving went underwater in Lexington County.
The crash happened in the 500 block of Martin Neese Road in Swansea, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. That’s west of Swansea off SC-6.
It happened on private property, LCSD said.
Kenneth Chase Cathey, 16, and a passenger were traveling on private property in order to go fishing in a pond on the property.
Cathey was unable to see any upcoming hazards due to tall grass in the area, and the vehicle went down an embankment into a small body of water that had accumulated from the spillway of the pond.
The vehicle came to rest on its side, submerged in the water. Neither occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
Cathey was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed his death was the result of drowning.
The passenger was transported from the scene to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is under investigation by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
