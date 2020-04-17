‘A complete nightmare’: Family of Orangeburg Co. couple killed by tornadoes devastated by loss

NEESES, S.C. (WIS) - Relief efforts continue in the wake of deadly tornadoes that ripped through the state Monday morning.
The National Weather Service (NWS) announced Friday that 20 tornadoes touched down on Monday morning, killing nine people.
Doris Chavis and Gerald Chavis passed away after one tornado ripped through their area in Neeses, in Orangeburg County.
The cleanup efforts continue along Preserver Road, where almost every home was destroyed.
The Chavis’ home now sits in pieces, and their family members were out at the home Friday, going through the destruction and trying to salvage anything they could find.
“It was a complete nightmare, a nightmare that you weren’t going to wake up from,” Jessica Studebaker, the daughter of Doris and Gerald Chavis, said.
Jessica Studebaker said her parents, Doris and Gerald, known as Jerry to family, were found in the early hours of Monday morning in the rubble of their home.
“Whenever I got through the trees and looked up here and didn’t see anything sitting up on the hill, I mean I hit my knees, I was sick, it was unimaginable,” Studebaker said.
Studebaker said her family spent a perfect Easter Sunday with her parents, and even days later it’s hard to come to terms with what’s happened.
“We just continue to salvage what we can, try to clean up, and of course salvage what we still can, pictures and stuff,” Studebaker said.
She said they’ve been trying to salvage what they can for her 10 year old niece, who lived with Doris and Jerry, but was staying with her that night.
“She lost the only parent she knew, she lost her home, her clothes, her toys, she lost everything,” Studebaker said.
She said both her parents were strong in their faith and that in the destruction, their family found her mom’s bible, family quilts and photos.
“But there’s nothing to rebuild or nobody to rebuild it for so I guess that’s the hardest part,” Studebaker said.
The family held a service for Doris and Jerry at the Sunny Vista Church of God on Thursday.
“Sometimes we can go to bed at night, go to sleep and our world can change," Pastor Obed Ortiz, of Sunny Vista Church of God, said. “And Monday morning, everything changed.”
Ortiz and his wife said it’s been hard for the entire community, but everyone has rallied together. The support is what Studebaker says has helped her family get through this week.
“Thank you will never be enough for what everyone has done and has continued to do for us,” Studebaker said.
Studebaker said the service was private and held outside due to COVID-19. But in the midst of the pandemic, everyone is doing their part of help provide comfort to families displaced and those who’ve lost loved ones.
Officials have said that over 1,000 homes in 21 different counties were damaged by the storms. The South Carolina Red Cross says they still have 236 people in hotels, 18 of whom are in Orangeburg.
