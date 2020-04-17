Car found submerged in water in Swansea, teen driver killed

SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A teenager has died after the car he was driving went underwater in Lexington County.
The crash happened in the 500 block of Martin Neese Road in Swansea, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. That’s west of Swansea off SC-6.
It happened on private property, LCSD said.
The car went off the road and ended up submerged in water “near a pond,” the sheriff’s department said.
The teen driving died. He has not been identified.
Another teen who was in the car was not seriously hurt, LCSD said.
When more information is released, this story will be updated.
