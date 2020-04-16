Sonoco: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Sonoco Products Co. (SON) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $80.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Hartsville, South Carolina-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 94 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.
The packaging maker posted revenue of $1.3 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.36 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, Sonoco expects its per-share earnings to range from 73 cents to 83 cents.
Sonoco shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 22% in the last 12 months.
