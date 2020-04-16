Slowing the spread of COVID-19 in one of South Carolina’s first hot spots

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Anne Conder is a local real estate attorney in Camden.
She said work at her office hasn't slowed down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Conder said they have made changes to the way they do business to protect themselves and others from the possible spread of COVID-19.
According to Conder, they have plenty of hand sanitizer at the ready and they do their work with clients outside or over the phone. She said the disease has taken a toll on the community.
"I do know people who have tested positive for coronavirus,” she said. “I know who others who have passed away from complications from the virus."
She said no one could have ever predicted Kershaw County would become one of South Carolina's first hot spots for the disease.
"We don't take pride in being the place where this all started but we are proud of how we've responded to it," Kershaw County Administrator Vic Carpenter said.
Carpenter added the last few weeks have been rough. The number of daily cases was steadily increasing and, as of Thursday afternoon, eight people have died because of complications from the coronavirus in their county.
"The trend the last week has been a lower trend, which gives us a sense that we may not be through it yet but it's coming," Carpenter said.
On Wednesday, there were no new reported cases of the coronavirus in Kershaw County. On Thursday, there were four. Carpenter said he's unsure what the future has in store or if the dip in new daily reported cases means they've passed their peak.
Carpenter said he's proud of the way the community has worked to stop the possible spread of the disease.
"This is not bigger than us. It's not going to beat us," Carpenter said.
As of Thursday evening, county officials said there are 191 reported cases of the coronavirus in Kershaw County.
