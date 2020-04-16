Sens. Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham to serve on Presidential Task Force for reopening the economy

“As our nation faces an unprecedented crisis in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we put plans in place to both keep Americans healthy and restart our economy," Sen. Scott said in a statement. "I want to thank President Trump for the opportunity to serve our nation on this task force, and I will be working with colleagues on both sides of the Capitol to tackle the wide range of issues facing American families and workers right now. As a former small business owner, I know just how important it is to both workers and our communities that we find a safe, responsible path to getting folks back to work and our economy back online.”