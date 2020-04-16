Sen. Tim Scott to serve on Presidential Task Force for reopening the economy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) will be among the leaders who will serve on President Donald Trump’s task force to reopen the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
President Trump recently revealed the new task force would be formed to help determine the best measures to get the economy up and running once again.
“As our nation faces an unprecedented crisis in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we put plans in place to both keep Americans healthy and restart our economy," Sen. Scott said in a statement. "I want to thank President Trump for the opportunity to serve our nation on this task force, and I will be working with colleagues on both sides of the Capitol to tackle the wide range of issues facing American families and workers right now. As a former small business owner, I know just how important it is to both workers and our communities that we find a safe, responsible path to getting folks back to work and our economy back online.”
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows are among those who are also expected to be on the task force as well.
