Officials: First full-time RCSD deputy tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has announced one of its full-time deputies has tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials said the deputy began to feel ill on April 8 and was sent home immediately. Shortly after sending him home, the deputy’s work area was sanitized.
RCSD said the deputy was tested for COVID-19 on April 13. Three days later, the results returned positive. The deputy is the first full-time deputy to test positive for the coronavirus. RCSD previously had a reserve deputy who tested positive. That deputy works on a volunteer basis and has fully recovered since the diagnosis.
According to Sheriff Leon Lott, all deputies have access at all times to personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, and other preventative measures. Officials said all RCSD cars and buildings are decontaminated as a preventative measure.
