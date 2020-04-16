NWS: 16 tornadoes hit SC on Monday, 5 of which were EF3

NWS: 16 tornadoes hit SC on Monday, 5 of which were EF3
Nine people in the state were killed in these storms, seven of whom lived in Orangeburg County, where this picture was taken. (Source: National Weather Service)
By Laurel Mallory | April 16, 2020 at 8:02 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 8:07 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed 16 tornadoes touched down in South Carolina on Monday, April 13.

Damage surveys are still ongoing and officials said the number of tornadoes could still go up.

Of those twisters, five were EF3, which means they had winds as high as 165 mph.

This is the biggest tornado outbreak in the state since 1984, NWS officials said.

Nine people were killed in the storms.

Gov. Henry McMaster has declared an additional state of emergency to help with storm response efforts.

Officials said 1,147 homes in 21 counties were damaged in the storm. Of those, nearly 200 were destroyed.

The damage estimate is about $10 million so far and will likely rise, a representative of the Emergency Management Division said.

PREVIOUS | Multiple deaths, extensive damage reported across S.C. in wake of tornado outbreak

As of Thursday, there are still nearly 1,500 customers without power across the state. The peak number of power outages was 290,000.

SCEMD encouraged the public to download their official app to report damage to the agency. Click or tap here for more information about the app.

NWS officials urged the public to review their emergency plans because we are still in the peak of tornado season.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.