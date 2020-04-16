Manhunt for ‘armed and dangerous’ brothers in S.C. ends in arrest

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Two brothers wanted for a shooting and armed robbery in Camden were tracked down and arrested in Newberry County early Thursday morning, police said.
Deputies apprehended Jonathan L. Wheeler and Kenneth T. Wheeler around 2:30 a.m. They’re both being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center.
They were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened April 10 on Carlos Street in Camden.
One person was shot in the chest and rushed to a hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
Officials say the alleged shooter, Jonathan Wheeler, was with his brother, 18-year-old Kenneth Wheeler, at the time of the shooting.
They were wanted on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary and more.
Numerous agencies were involved in the manhunt for the brothers -- including the SLED Fugitive Task Force, highway patrol and agencies in Lexington, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw and Richland counties.
