LIVE AT 4:30: S.C. governor to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The governor of South Carolina will address the public Thursday to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health officials will speak at 4:30 p.m. from the state’s Emergency Operations Center.
Thursday, the governor sent a letter to state lawmakers suggesting the state would not reopen until late June.
The letter was in reference to when the General Assembly would return for session.
McMaster said returning for session before May 14 could place the health and safety of legislatures “at an elevated risk for exposure to the virus.”
The governor cited information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), which has said the projected peak of the coronavirus in the state is the end of April/early May.
“I believe – and hope – that by late June that risk will have diminished to the extent that businesses and activities in our state may be safely resumed and conducted using personal safety precautions,” McMaster wrote.
