Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
As SC tops 100 COVID-19 deaths, leaders look toward future
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Leaders at South Carolina's comprehensive teaching hospital say the state is still a few weeks away from a likely peak of coronavirus cases. But Medical University of South Carolina officials say they think they should have enough hospital beds to handle the end of the month peak. State health officials annoucned Wednesday the state topped 100 deaths from the coronavirus. MUSC leaders say with the immediate COVID-19 crisis under control, they are starting to plan on how to restart society. To do that, they say they need widespread rapid testing for infections and a test to determine who already had the coronavirus and is immune.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
900 homes damaged in SC by strong tornado outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Emergency officials in South Carolina say more than 900 homes were damaged and 111 houses were destroyed by a series of tornadoes and strong winds that moved across the state on Monday. South Carolina had five of the nine strongest tornadoes in the outbreak of more than 80 twisters that started a day earlier in Texas. The five storms were rated EF-3, with winds as high as 165 mph. They caused nine deaths. It was the deadliest tornado outbreak in the state in 36 years and caused damage in 21 counties. All told, experts say, at least 16 tornadoes hit the state.
FATAL BOAT CRASH-LAWSUITS
Family of boat crash victim sues lakeside restaurants
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Family members of a South Carolina boat crash victim are suing two restaurants accused of serving too much alcohol to a man charged with causing the crash. The lawsuits filed Tuesday allege that the restaurants on Lake Murray served 53-year-old Tracy Gordon beer and liquor shortly before he crashed into Stanley Kiser's boat in September 2019. The suits accuse the lakeside restaurants of negligence for continuing to serve Gordon after staff members should've known he was impaired and failing to keep him from operating a boat. One of the restaurants named told The State they think they will be dismissed from the suit. The other couldn't be reached.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH CAROLINA
SC cleans up from its deadliest tornado outbreak since 1984
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina continues to clean up from the state’s deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years. Nine people were killed as a series of twisters moved from one end of the state to the other Monday morning. Meteorologists have counted at least nine tornadoes and said more are likely to be added. They are carefully tracing damage paths that in some cases spread across several counties and dozens of miles. Monday was the deadliest day for tornadoes in South Carolina since a March 1984 outbreak brought 12 twisters to the northern part of the state. That outbreak 36 years ago killed 15 people.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICKEN PROCESSOR
North Carolina chicken processor sells directly to consumers
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based chicken processor is selling its products directly to consumers across the South to deal with the lack of business caused by the coronavirus outbreak. House of Raeford spokesman Dave Witter said sales began at a single location three weeks ago and expanded to six of its seven plants in the Southeast. Customers can drive to a designated site and wait in their cars as their order is brought to them. Witter said the company is averaging seven to 10 sales locations per day. Sales occur from Tuesday through Saturday in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana.
SIOUX CITY STABBING
South Carolina man arrested after fatal Sioux City stabbing
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City police have charged a South Carolina man with murder after two people were stabbed and one later died at a hospital. Police charged 30-year-old Paul Belk, of Beaufort, South Carolina, with first-degree murder and willful injury. The Sioux City Journal reports the arrest came after officers were called about 6 p.m. Tuesday to a disturbance at an apartment building and found two people with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital, where one died and the other was being treated for a serious injury. Police didn’t identify the victims or give more details about the incident.