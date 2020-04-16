Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NORTH CAROLINA
Cooper sets route to ease restrictions, warns of new normal
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has set in place the route that North Carolina must take before movement and commerce restrictions due to COVID-19 can ease. Cooper said on Wednesday that the state will need more widespread testing, extensive efforts to track down people in contact with the sick and slowed case and hospital rates. Cooper must decide soon what to do with a stay-at-home order that expires April 29. He also warned that improvements would be incremental and described a “new normal” in which restaurants must be partially-full and fans prohibited from concerts and sporting events.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VOTING MACHINES
N. Carolina lawsuit cites virus to stop touch-screen voting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The threat of hand-to-hand contamination from the new coronavirus while voting entered arguments in a lawsuit seeking to stop the use of touch-screen ballot-marking machines in North Carolina. Lawyers for North Carolina voters and the state NAACP largely cited constitutional concerns Wednesday in their lawsuit demanding the machines from Election Systems & Software be barred from future elections. The plaintiffs also say the touch-screen machines are inherently hazardous to use during the COVID-19 crisis because screens are smudged with fingers and hands. The litigation comes as states figure how to conduct high-stakes elections this fall should the new coronavirus persist.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FEDERAL PRISONS
Justice Dept. watchdog to inspect prisons amid virus spread
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general will conduct remote inspections of Bureau of Prisons facilities after hundreds of federal inmates tested positive for the virus. The review announced Wednesday is intended to ensure the Bureau of Prisons is following best practices to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. More than 450 federal inmates and 280 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. Seventeen inmates have died at federal prison across the U.S. since late March. Attorney General William Barr recently sent some of his closest advisers to federal prisons identified as coronavirus hot spots, including FCC Oakdale in Louisiana, where six inmates have died.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CLOSED SESSION
N. Carolina legislative complex closed to public for session
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s legislative complex will be off limits to the general public for three weeks while lawmakers attempt to conduct business as the annual session begins later this month. House Speaker Tim Moore and Senate leader Phil Berger announced on Wednesday that the Legislative Building and nearby Legislative Office Building only will be accessible to legislators, staff and credentialed media starting Monday until May 8. The session begins April 28. Berger and Moore says the decision balances the need for legislators to perform their duties with the health and safety of the public, as well as to limit the spread of COVID-19.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHICKEN PROCESSOR
North Carolina chicken processor sells directly to consumers
WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based chicken processor is selling its products directly to consumers across the South to deal with the lack of business caused by the coronavirus outbreak. House of Raeford spokesman Dave Witter said sales began at a single location three weeks ago and expanded to six of its seven plants in the Southeast. Customers can drive to a designated site and wait in their cars as their order is brought to them. Witter said the company is averaging seven to 10 sales locations per day. Sales occur from Tuesday through Saturday in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Louisiana.
BC-NC-CABINET MAKER-JOBS
Cabinet maker to open new facility outside of Charlotte
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Department of Commerce says that a company that makes high-end kitchen cabinets is investing $86 million into a new facility outside Charlotte and is bringing in 257 jobs. The Charlotte Observer reported Tuesday that the company involved is GoldenHome International Inc. The subsidiary of a Chinese company is opening a North American headquarters on the site in Concord. The firm makes kitchen cabinets and customized furnishings. The facility will be on the site of a former Philip Morris cigarette manufacturing operation. The state said that jobs will pay an average salary of $42,593 per year.
CHARLOTTE DIOCESE-SEX ABUSE LAWSUITS
Charlotte diocese faces 2 suits over alleged priest abuse
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two lawsuits have been filed against the Charlotte Diocese in North Carolina by two people claiming they were sexually abused by different Catholic priests when they were teens. One of the lawsuits filed Monday involves a Georgia man who was 14 when he sought help from a priest, Joseph Kelleher, to deal with his family's move. The second lawsuit was filed on behalf of a North Carolina man and alleges he was abused as a boy by another priest, Richard B. Farwell. The diocese says it's aware of the lawsuits and disagrees that it is liable. Kelleher died in 2014. Farwell had no comment when reached by phone Wednesday.
AP-NC-ANTI-ABORTION GROUP-LAWSUIT
Anti-abortion group files suit over arrests outside clinic
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Anti-abortion advocates in North Carolina claim their constitutional rights were violated after they were arrested outside an abortion clinic for violating a stay-at-home order. The Charlotte Observer reports that the group filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday against the city of Greensboro and Guilford County. The group is called Love Life. It’s a Charlotte-based religious group that opposes abortion. Its members said in court filings that they were praying and ministering outside A Woman’s Choice clinic in Greensboro last month. They said several members were arrested and charged with “travel[ing] for a non-essential function” during the coronavirus pandemic. City and county officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Charlotte Observer.