Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's public health agency says it's expanding coronavirus testing across the state, where the new virus has now killed more than 570 people. The Georgia Department of Public Health said Wednesday it's expanding eligibility for testing to include anyone with COVID-19 symptoms who gets a referral from a private physician or a local health department. The agency said in a news release that it's also opening more drive-thru sites in Georgia where referred patients can have samples taken to be tested for the virus. Deaths blamed on the virus climbed Wednesday to 576 statewide, with more than 15,200 confirmed infections.