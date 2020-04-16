Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Dugger made Hickory, North Carolina, a must stop for NFL scouts last fall. The Lenoir-Rhyne safety continued making strong impressions at the Senior Bowl in January and the NFL's annual scouting combine in February. He's not the only small-school draft prospect hoping to hear his named called next week. But he might be the first one off the board — and he could be the first Division II safety taken in the first three rounds since 2006.