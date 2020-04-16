FIRST ALERT: Tracking another round of potential strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

Rain and potential thunderstorms will continue into Monday morning. Again, some storms could be strong to severe. At this time, it looks like damaging winds and heavy rain would likely be the big threats. It's too early to tell whether or not isolated tornadoes could develop, but we'll keep you posted. Rain chances are around 80%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.