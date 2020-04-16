FIRST ALERT: Tracking another round of potential strong to severe storms Sunday into Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more showers and storms Sunday into Monday. Some of those storms could be strong to severe.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
· Friday will a warm, breezy day across the Midlands. Highs in the mid 70s.
· A few showers are possible Saturday. Rain chances are around 30%. Highs will be in the low 80s.
· Heads up! Sunday and Monday are Alert Days. We’re tracking areas of heavy rain and the potential for strong to severe storms, especially by Sunday night into Monday morning.
· Rain chances are around 70% for Sunday, then up to 80% Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly as temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s.
We're tracking mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Friday. It will be warm and breezy, with winds from the south-southeast around 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.
Even warmer temperatures arrive by Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A cold front will move in, giving way to a few showers and possibly an isolated storm. The rain chance is around 30%. We'll watch the forecast closely for you.
More wet weather moves in by Sunday and Monday. In fact, Sunday and Monday are both Alert Days for the potential of strong to severe storms.
Another frontal system will move into the area with increasing rain chances Sunday, especially by Sunday evening and night. Some of the rain could be heavy at times. A couple of thunderstorms could develop overnight into Monday that we'll need to monitor closely. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Rain chances are around 70%.
Rain and potential thunderstorms will continue into Monday morning. Again, some storms could be strong to severe. At this time, it looks like damaging winds and heavy rain would likely be the big threats. It's too early to tell whether or not isolated tornadoes could develop, but we'll keep you posted. Rain chances are around 80%. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
Dry weather is expected next Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies. Chilly. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Friday: Sun & Clouds. Warm & Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers Around (30%). Isolated Storm. Highs in the low 80s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Isolated Storms (70%). Highs in the mid 70s.
Alert Day Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Rain & Storms Likely (80%). Highs in the low/mid 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs near 80.
