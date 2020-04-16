First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and Dry For Now...Showers Returning

By Tim Miller | April 16, 2020 at 4:59 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 4:59 AM

Spring Temperatures and Spring Showers

High pressure is in place the next few day giving us wonderful Carolina sunshine and nice temperatures. A cold front will move through late Friday giving us a chance of showers Friday night into Saturday.

A storm system will develop to our West and move our way over the weekend, giving us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. Skies will clear by Tuesday and more rain move in by late next weekend.

Weather Highlights:

- Sunshine and great temperatures Today through Friday

- Rain chance increases by late Sunday into Monday.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows middle 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, warmer. Isolated evening showers possible. Rain chance 20%. Highs upper 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm with scattered showers by late afternoon. High Near 80. Rain chance 30%

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle to upper 70s. Rain chance 50%

