First Alert Forecast: Sunshine and Dry For Now...Showers Returning

Spring Temperatures and Spring Showers
High pressure is in place the next few day giving us wonderful Carolina sunshine and nice temperatures. A cold front will move through late Friday giving us a chance of showers Friday night into Saturday.
A storm system will develop to our West and move our way over the weekend, giving us a better chance of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. Skies will clear by Tuesday and more rain move in by late next weekend.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunshine and great temperatures Today through Friday
- Rain chance increases by late Sunday into Monday.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows middle 40s
Friday: Partly sunny, warmer. Isolated evening showers possible. Rain chance 20%. Highs upper 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm with scattered showers by late afternoon. High Near 80. Rain chance 30%
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle to upper 70s. Rain chance 50%
