Dominion Energy warns of scammers amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with Dominion Energy are warning customers of scammers who have taken advantage of residents in the area.
According to Dominion spokesperson Matthew Long, scammers call demanding that customers purchase gift cards and make payment within 30 minutes or their power will be disconnected. The scam targets commercial customers as well as a few residential customers.
Officials at Dominion have suspended disconnections due to nonpayment for customers during the pandemic. Also, officials at Dominion will not demand payment with a credit or debit card by phone. They also do not ask customers to buy prepaid gift cards or to wire money to pay their bills.
Customers are urged not to provide any identifying information over the phone.
If you believe you’re being scammed, hang up and contact Dominion’s customer service department.
