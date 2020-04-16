DEW adds more call center staff after more than 268,000 SC residents file for unemployment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 268,000 South Carolinians have filed for unemployment over the last four weeks, according to the state’s workforce agency.
The month before COVID-19 hit our state, the Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) processed only 7,000 claims. Last week, more than 87,000 people filed claims, which is the highest single-week number the agency said it's seen so far.
However, some people who are out of work said they are still having trouble getting through to DEW on their Telclaim number.
“I was on the phone for five hours and 20 minutes," said Chesterfield County resident Darrell Knight. "I couldn’t even get through with an opportunity to talk to anybody."
Before the pandemic hit, DEW said it had 46 call center employees and they’ve now expanded that team to 292 staff members. DEW said it should reach 500 call center representatives next week.
The agency's call center hours for incoming calls have not changed. They are still Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, DEW said the staff is working extended hours each weekday and on weekends to call people back who are in the queue. They've also added a chat feature to the website to help answer unemployment and COVID-19 related questions.
Some South Carolinians said they’ve also had trouble with a notice of “pending resolution” on their claimant portal. DEW said if that portal is gray, there is no action needed on your part. The agency is likely waiting for your employer to verify your employment prior to the layoff or furlough. DEW employees have to manually remove this pending notice on every claim. If your account says “pending resolution” and there is a blue interview link on your home screen, DEW said that means you need to answer a few additional questions before you may be able to get assistance.
According to the agency, after you receive notice of payment, it can take between 24-72 hours for the money to show up in your bank account.
On Sunday, DEW started paying out an extra $600 a week to unemployed individuals as part of the CARES Act.
Since Sunday, the agency has paid out $114 million in benefits.
