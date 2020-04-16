DEW adds more call center staff after more than 268,000 SC residents file for unemployment

Some South Carolinians said they’ve also had trouble with a notice of “pending resolution” on their claimant portal. DEW said if that portal is gray, there is no action needed on your part. The agency is likely waiting for your employer to verify your employment prior to the layoff or furlough. DEW employees have to manually remove this pending notice on every claim. If your account says “pending resolution” and there is a blue interview link on your home screen, DEW said that means you need to answer a few additional questions before you may be able to get assistance.