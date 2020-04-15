SC health officials working on more outreach, faster testing in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), they are working on connecting with more people in communities disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
According to their data, African Americans in South Carolina account for the majority of coronavirus related deaths in the Palmetto State despite making up less than a third of the total population.
In South Carolina, African Americans make up about 27% of the population. According to the most recent data from DHEC, African Americans account for about 41% of COVID-19 cases and account for 56% of coronavirus related deaths
"Understanding those racial disparities helps us identify the gaps that we need to fill in terms of providing adequate healthcare and adequate testing," State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.
DHEC said at the core of this problem is the fact that African Americans are disproportionately affected by conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, asthma, and obesity. People with underlying conditions are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
"African Americans in some areas may also have limited access to healthcare in general which compounds the problem," Dr. Bell said.
We spoke with Representative Rosalyn Henderson-Myers (D-Spartanburg). She said she is asking the governor to put together a task force to look into health issues in minority communities.
"We need to have a comprehensive media effort, marketing effort. To make sure our community is aware of the risks, aware of what's going on, aware of resources available in our communities," Rep. Henderson-Myers said.
DHEC said they are ramping up efforts to connect with those in minority communities.
According to DHEC, they are working with their partners by:
- Working with churches to help communicate prevention messaging
- Taking our WIC services 100% over-the-phone
- Expanding options in a variety of food categories to address WIC product shortages
- Working with Environmental Justice advocates to raise awareness
- Increasing availability of public health data to help provide information to assist in decision making, including demographics.
In addition, DHEC said they are in the process of working with their partners to prioritize counties and regions, specifically in rural areas, where they can deploy rapid testing machines.
According to DHEC, South Carolina received 15 of the Abbott rapid-testing machines from FEMA as well as a limited supply of reagents and testing supplies for the new machines.
- The 15 machines will be sent to these facilities:
- Kershaw Health in Camden
- Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood
- Piedmont Medical in Rock Hill
- Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg
- Bon Secours in Greenville
- AnMed Health in Anderson
- Aiken Regional Medical Center
- McCleod Health in Clarendon
- Spartanburg Regional Healthcare
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- MUSC Health Marion
- Williamsburg Regional Hospital
- Lexington Medical Center
- Al Cannon Detention Center in Charleston County
- Department of Corrections
They said they considered several factors on where this limited number of rapid-test machines could have the biggest reach in identifying those at the highest risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19. Some of those factors include regions with high numbers of positive cases; regions with rates above the state average for underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension and chronic diseases; and a facility’s capacity to use the machines to expand testing to rural communities.
DHEC has ordered additional machines and testing supplies.
“When we have a contagious disease and we have any members of the population at increased risk,” Dr. Bell said, “it puts us all at increased risk because it promotes disease transmission within the community as a whole.”
