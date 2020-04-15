SC health experts say hospitals are prepared for COVID-19 peak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Health experts in South Carolina expect a surge of COVID-19 patients to be entering hospitals in the next few weeks.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control predicts close to 2,000 new cases the week of April 26, which the agency anticipates being the state's peak.
State health leaders said they’re prepared because they believe social distancing over the past three weeks has substantially reduced the number of cases in South Carolina.
"We can handle this first wave without being overwhelmed as a health system and community," said MUSC President Dr. David Cole. "We need to now focus on how we get to second base, and second base is really important because it’s getting our economy up. It’s getting our lives back to normal."
After South Carolina hits its peak number of cases, health experts said measures need to be taken to prevent a second wave and one big step is securing rapid turnaround testing, which produces results in less than an hour.
"If people knew immediately that they didn't have COVID-19, then they would be much more relaxed and they could return to their normal activities. For hospitals and health systems, if we knew people definitely didn’t have COVID-19, we wouldn't waste PPE on circumstances where we don't have to," said Dr. Patrick Cawley, CEO of MUSC Health.
Cawley said the state also needs to roll out wide-spread antibody testing. MUSC has worked with DHEC to secure 50,000 to 100,000 antibody tests that will first be rolled out to hospital workers and first responders.
"There will be availability in the coming weeks to go wide across the population. When we do that, we’ll get a good estimate of what’s happening in terms of COVID-19 in the community," Cawley explained.
MUSC experts said South Carolina's COVID-19 growth rate has slowed and is under 10% each day, but they don't want people to rush back into their normal lives.
“If social distancing is reduced, we are likely to see new cases growing. Future waves are possible," said MUSC Center for Global Health Director Dr. Michael Sweat.
The goal of social distancing has been to flatten the curve so hospitals are not overwhelmed. But because of this, Sweat said we will still see COVID-19 cases popping up throughout South Carolina for the next several weeks and months.
According to DHEC, around 10% of the tests performed in South Carolina have come back positive, but the agency would like to test more people to make sure that number is truly representative of the community. However, they said testing is still a challenge because of limited resources.
