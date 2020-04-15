SC boy surprised on his ninth birthday with car parade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, 9-year-old Nate Snodgrass was in for quite the surprise.
“It was my birthday and I really, really like cool cars,” said 9-year-old Nate Snodgrass said, “and a bunch of cool cars came by my house.”
More than 20 cars from the Sports Car Club of Columbia and the SC Wildhorses Mustang Club paraded by their homes in Columbia and Lexington respectively.
For 9-year-old Nate Snodgrass, the parade was the best birthday gift a boy could ask for.
“Go big or go home,” Nate’s mother said. “So, we brought out as many cool cars as we could to celebrate our sweet boy who loves cool cars and South Carolina, Columbia turned out for him today. We had so much fun. I’m out of breath screaming from all the cars.”
The parade also entertained a 4-year-old boy in Lexington.
