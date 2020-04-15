Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia virus deaths top 500; mask law targeting Klan waived
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Coronavirus deaths have topped 500 in Georgia, where the governor has taken action to ensure residents that wearing masks doesn't violate a state law passed decades ago to unmask the Ku Klux Klan. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that 524 people have died from virus-related causes. Confirmed infections rose to more than 14,500. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday declaring that masks worn to safeguard against the virus are exempt from the 1951 law that makes it a misdemeanor in Georgia for people to conceal their identities while on public property. The law was adopted to prevent Klan members from wearing hoods at public rallies.
DEMOCRAT ENDORSES TRUMP-GEORGIA
Democratic state lawmaker in Georgia endorses Trump
ATLANTA (AP) — A polarizing Democratic state lawmaker in Georgia is breaking party ranks to endorse President Donald Trump. State Rep. Vernon Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that he supports the Republican president’s handling of the economy and criminal justice reform efforts. Jones represents DeKalb and Rockdale counties and previously served as DeKalb’s CEO. He is also no stranger to controversy. He weathered allegations of theft as the county’s chief executive and in March was accused of hurling transphobic comments at a local official. In response to the endorsement, the chairwoman of the state Democratic Party blasted Jones as an “embarrassment.”
UNIVERSITY TUITION-GEORGIA
Georgia colleges hold line on tuition, cut some summer fees
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s public universities and colleges will give those 330,000 students a break on costs for online summer classes and mostly hold the line on costs next year. The move came Tuesday even though Chancellor Steve Wrigley told regents the 26-college system has lost about $200 million so far from student refunds and foregone revenue because of the coronavirus. Regents are also cutting online tuition to the same level as face-to-face tuition for Georgia residents beginning with the summer semester. They're banning most types of mandatory fees for summer classes, a move that could save students hundreds of dollars this summer.
TRAFFIC ASSAULT-OFFICER ARRESTED
Supervisor accused of hitting officer with car, biting him
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an Atlanta police supervisor hit an officer with her car while he was directing traffic and then bit him. Lt. Sharonne Annette Steed was charged Friday with several crimes, including aggravated assault. Steed turned herself in Tuesday. Atlanta police said Steed was trying to go to bank when she failed to listen to Officer Joel Paul Curtis Richardson, who was working an off-duty job assisting with traffic. Police said Steed ignored Richardson and hit him with her car. Police say Richardson tried to remove Steed from the car but she bit him. Steed is an Airport Precinct supervisor. She was placed on administrative leave. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney.
OKEFENOKEE-MINING PLAN
Mining plan lands Okefenokee on `endangered' US rivers list
FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — A proposal to mine for minerals near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp has earned the vast waterway near the Georgia-Florida line a spot on a conservation group's list of “most endangered” U.S. rivers. The group American Rivers placed the swamp and the St. Marys River that flows from it on its annual list released Tuesday. The group says the mining plan by Twin Pines Minerals of Alabama threatens to reduce water levels in the swamp and upset flows of the St. Marys River. Twin Pines officials have said their own studies show the project will have negligible environmental impact. The Army Corps of Engineers has extended until May 28 the period for public comment on the revised mining plan Twin Pines submitted last month.
AP-US-SEVERE-WEATHER-SOUTH
Storms tear through South amid pandemic; more than 30 dead
CHATSWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Storms that killed more than 30 people in the Southeast are spreading misery atop a pandemic as they move up the East Coast. The severe weather outbreak that began on Easter in the Deep South caused floods, mudslides and more than 1 million power outages by Monday. Officials say 11 died in Mississippi, and eight more died in Georgia. Other deaths were reported in Arkansas, Tennessee and the Carolinas. The severe weather outbreak came with much of the nation shut down because of the new coronavirus. In Alabama, people huddled into community storm shelters wearing protective masks to guard against the threat.
CORONA COUGH-WOMAN SOUGHT
Police seek woman they say coughed on family, said 'Corona'
ATLANTA (AP) — Police in Atlanta are seeking a woman they say coughed on a family in what investigators believe may have been part of a social media challenge. Atlanta police Officer Anthony Grant said in an email Tuesday that a family with four children was exercising outside at the Atlantic Station mixed-use development on April 5 when a woman approached on foot and coughed on them. Grant wrote that the woman, who was holding her phone, said, “Corona,” and laughed, before walking away. Investigators say the woman may have been participating in a coronavirus social media challenge.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GUN LAWSUIT
Suit challenges halt in carry license issuance due to virus
ATLANTA (AP) — A gun rights group is suing over what it says in an improper suspension of the processing of gun carry licenses resulting from an emergency response to the coronavirus outbreak. Georgia law says gun owners don’t need a carry license to have weapons in their homes, cars and places of business. But if they want to carry a weapon elsewhere, they must have a carry license. The lawsuit says probate judges have unlawfully suspended applications for carry licenses because of the coronavirus outbreak. It asks a federal judge to step in.