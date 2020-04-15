First Alert Forecast: Tracking warmer weather and rain by your weekend

By Dominic Brown | April 15, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT - Updated April 15 at 5:31 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re keeping an eye on warmer temperatures and our next chance of rain by the weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

· Our temperatures will warm over the next several days through the 70s and into lower 80s by Saturday afternoon.

· Rain chances are going up this weekend into Monday. Some heavy rain is possible by early Monday. No Alert Days have been posted at this time.

· On Saturday, rain chances are around 30%, then up to 50% Sunday and Monday.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be chilly as temperatures drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

On Thursday, we'll see a good deal of sunshine through the day. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s by afternoon for most areas.

Most of your Friday will be dry. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds. A late day shower or storm could develop though. The chance for rain is 20%. It will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Even warmer temperatures arrive by Saturday. Highs will be in the lower 80s. A front will move in, giving way to a few showers and possibly an isolated storm. The rain chance is around 30%.

More wet weather moves in by Sunday and Monday. In fact, our forecast models are starting to agree that some areas could see some heavy rain and perhaps a storms Sunday into early Monday. We have not issued Alert Days at this time, but we're keeping an eye on the forecast. Rain chances are around 50% for both Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly Clear Skies. Chilly. Lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.

Friday: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Late Day Shower (20%). Warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Isolated Storm. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain ((50%). Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.

