DAK Americas employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is back at work, shares experience of ‘mild symptoms’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man who tested positive for coronavirus says he has recovered and is now back on the job at DAK Americas in Gaston.
Troy Tyler, 49, says he almost didn’t know he had coronavirus, but because he was regularly checking his temperature, he realized late last month that he needed to seek medical attention.
He says he had a slight fever on the night of March 26. A few days later, he was tested for coronavirus.
Even before getting his test results, Tyler had stopped going into work at DAK Americas, which produces resin, a substance used in products like food packaging, hygiene products, as well as medical and personal protection equipment.
His symptoms only lasted a few days and were gone by the time he was tested. Doctors confirmed he was positive for COVID-19 on April 3.
“The only other symptom that I had was loss of taste and smell, but I didn’t even know that that was a symptom at the time. I came to find that out later, and even that was brief. So, really that’s the only symptoms I had. I was expecting the shortness of breath to come on at any time. I was expecting the cough. I never got any of that. So, a fever – a slight fever – was really the only thing that I’d experienced,” said Tyler.
According to Tyler, his job had already put several precautions in place before his quarantine, like wiping down work stations and high touch areas. He says once he returned to work after his recovery, there had also been some partitions added in certain areas to keep people safe.
Tyler says he was worried about how his coworkers would feel about him heading back to work, but says everyone has been very supportive.
He self-quarantined for 14 days including part of the time he was home awaiting his test results. Tyler says he was back on the job after a nurse at work checked him out.
“She checked my temperature, checked my lungs, cleared me to come back to work and I actually spoke with someone at DHEC and explained to them what had happened and they acted as if, ‘well, great, you’ve been cleared.’ So, no, I’m not concerned any further about me being exposed to this strain of it,” said Tyler.
He tells WIS-TV that he wants people to take this seriously, but also wants to encourage people who may test positive that this is beatable.
It’s still not clear if those who have already had COVID-19 are immune.
Health officials say, in addition to a 14-day quarantine, positive patients should be symptom free for at least seven days, have no fever for at least three days and no respiratory issues before returning to work.
A representative with DAK Americas provided this statement:
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.