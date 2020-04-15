DAK Americas employee who tested positive for COVID-19 is back at work, shares experience of ‘mild symptoms’

“The only other symptom that I had was loss of taste and smell, but I didn’t even know that that was a symptom at the time. I came to find that out later, and even that was brief. So, really that’s the only symptoms I had. I was expecting the shortness of breath to come on at any time. I was expecting the cough. I never got any of that. So, a fever – a slight fever – was really the only thing that I’d experienced,” said Tyler.