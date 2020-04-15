Breaking down COVID-19 cases, deaths in SC by age, sex, race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New demographic information released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows the age, sex and race of people infected with the coronavirus and those who have died from the virus in the state.
It shows the virus has hit nearly every segment of the population, though some are suffering more than others.
“By monitoring demographics, we can provide education and outreach to high-risk populations and identify any disparities that deserve further investigation or focus,” DHEC says on its website.
So let’s break it down. These statistics are valid as of April 14 and are updated twice a week by DHEC.
For the cases where the information was available, the large majority of people who tested positive did not require hospitalization at the time of reported illness -- specifically, 77% did not need to be hospitalized and 23% did.
The percentage of hospital beds in use across the state has held fairly steady around 50% or so during the outbreak so far.
Most people who contract COVID-19 in South Carolina are 51 to 60 years old, followed closely by those 61 to 70, data shows.
Those ages account for nearly 40% of all cases in the state.
However, when one looks at the number of people who have died from the virus, people 71 and older are most at risk -- accounting for nearly 70% of all deaths.
The youngest person to test positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina is 2 months old, and the oldest person is 101.
The youngest person to die from the virus was 35 years old, DHEC reported, and the oldest was 98. The average age of people who have died is 74.
When looking at sex, more women in South Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus than men. However, more men are dying from the virus.
Of those infected, 54% are female and 44% are male, with 2% unknown. Of those who have died, 55% are male and 45% are female.
More than half of those who test positive for the virus in South Carolina are white, at 54%. About 40% of people with the virus are black, 4% are unknown, 3% are other and 2% are Asian, American Indian, Alaskan Native.
However, when it comes to deaths, more than half of people dying are black, DHEC said. African Americans account for 56% of deaths while Caucasians account for 44%.
According to the census, just 27% of South Carolinians are black and 68% are white.
South Carolina’s data echoes a disturbing national trend, which shows black communities are being hit disproportionately hard by the coronavirus.
When looking at ethnicity, 79% of people who tested positive are non-hispanic, 5% are hispanic and 16% are unknown.
See all the numbers for yourself on DHEC’s website by clicking or tapping here.
The following interactive map has the latest data on the number of cases and deaths in the state by county:
