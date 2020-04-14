South Carolina launches COVID-19 Emergency Supply Portal

Organizations and individuals can go online 24/7 to identify critical need items or to note what products they can provide or may need, SCBIO CEO Sam Konduros said. “We encourage every member of industry, if you have a product that is needed and which you can provide, produce, test, certify or donate, let us know that right now by completing the simple form on the site. And for organizations in need of such items, let us know that right away so that we can connect you with parties who can help right now.”