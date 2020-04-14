Some Midlands businesses get federal relief, while others are left anxiously waiting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thousands of businesses here in the Midlands and across the state have applied for the Paycheck Protection Program rolled out by the Small Business Administration.
The program will allocate $350 billion to small businesses to keep their employees on staff.
Many business owners who have applied for the loan say they still don’t know if or when they will get that loan, while one business says they already have their loan in their bank account.
“We are a testament to the fact that it worked, the process worked,” Bill Dukes, the owner and founder of The Blue Marlin, said.
Bill and Ryan Dukes, the owners of the Blue Marlin, said their loan was in their bank account on Friday.
“It’s a huge weight off of our shoulders right now because now we can get the team back,” Ryan Dukes, The Blue Marlin’s co-owner, said.
Bill and Ryan Dukes said Security Federal Bank made it happen.
“We have worked 12 to 15 hours daily,” Scott Hagler said.
Scott Hagler, the Midlands President for Security Federal Bank, said part of the Dukes’ success was being first in line for the program that is first-come, first-serve.
“The Dukes were on my doorstep on Assembly Street last Friday morning and first one in hand and I think that’s been the key to it,” Hagler said.
But for many small businesses in the Midlands, the process hasn’t been as quick and easy.
Owners like Angie Brazell, who owns the Little Gym of Columbia, also applied in the first days of the program. But she said she still hasn’t heard from her bank on where her loan request stands.
“They really had no idea how long the process would take and he was unsure and couldn’t give me that information,” Brazell said.
As of Friday, the SBA said they had approved over 600,000 loans totaling over $161 billion.
Fred Greene, the President of the South Carolina Association of Banks, said the Treasury Department told him as of Monday, that number had risen to $220 billion.
“The flow of applications, the speed of that flow, has significantly increased from hours per application early on, to minutes per application,” Greene said.
Greene said banks are in the process of issuing funds to clients this week, but some business owners say their lender isn’t approved to offer the loans and they are having trouble finding a new bank.
“When I went to different banks, you have to have an account and be a member of that bank and none of them are credit unions which is what a lot of small businesses use,” Nancy Hook, Owner of Shear Madness Hair Salons, said.
Greene said all lenders, including credit unions, have the ability to apply to become an approved lender, but that could take time that many, like Hook, don’t have.
“Yesterday I had a little bit of a meltdown because I feel like there’s nothing out there for us, there really isn’t,” she said.
For most business owners and their employees, the loan gives them the ability to keep the doors open and the lights on.
“They are going to appreciate it because they are getting their job back,” Ryan Dukes said. “We are going to appreciate it because we get the family back and in the long run everyone is going to work harder and be stronger because of this.”
Greene said banks have 10 days to issue the funds once the loan is approved and that almost all banks in the state are now participating in the program.
Officials said if a business keeps the same level of employees they started with, the loan will be forgiven.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asked congress last week for another $250 billion for the program.
