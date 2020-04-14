See-through masks offer aid to hearing-impaired during pandemic

"The reality is, you can't tell someone's frowning or smiling," he said. "Anybody that calls here that's going to get a hearing test, or get anything, here at Digital Hearing Outlet, will be able to get a mask. But I'm happy to help any church, any person, anything, to get connected to where these masks are going to come from. I believe in them, and just for me and my family, we'd all be safer if everybody was wearing something."