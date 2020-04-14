See-through masks offer aid to hearing-impaired during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With new recommendations coming out daily from health officials on how to respond to COVID-19, many of us have turned to wearing masks out in public based on guidance from the CDC.
Michael Ardnt is an expert care consultant in the hearing industry and the owner at Digital Hearing Outlet. He says, with most masks, comes a hurdle for folks who are hearing impaired, that many of us may not have considered.
"I found a clear face shield that I felt was superior to everything else that I looked at," he said. "For everyone who's hearing impaired, they're not just hearing you, they're using the visual cues with what you're saying to try to understand."
Ardnt says the see-through masks offer a barrier between you and the person you're communicating with, while still allowing those who may be hearing impaired to read your lips or gauge your expressions.
"The reality is, you can't tell someone's frowning or smiling," he said. "Anybody that calls here that's going to get a hearing test, or get anything, here at Digital Hearing Outlet, will be able to get a mask. But I'm happy to help any church, any person, anything, to get connected to where these masks are going to come from. I believe in them, and just for me and my family, we'd all be safer if everybody was wearing something."
We do want to note that these masks are not N95 respirators, and are not currently recommended for use in surgical settings or settings with high exposure to liquid bodily fluids.
If you’re interested in speaking with Ardnt to find out more about the masks, you can reach him by email at michael@digitalhearingoutlet.com, or by clicking here.
