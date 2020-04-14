SCDC employee dies from complications of COVID-19, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has confirmed one of their employees has died from complications of COVID-19.
Agency officials said the employee was a non-security staff member assigned to Lee Correctional. The employee died on April 12. Officials said the employee worked with the department in an administrative capacity and had limited contact with inmates. The employee last reported to work on March 27 and tested positive for the coronavirus on April 5. The department was notified of the positive result on April 7.
“My deepest sympathy goes out to this employee’s family,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “Our staff is working so hard to protect themselves and our inmates. We are lifting up the family in prayer.”
After an investigation, SCDC determined that the employee was last in close contact with inmates on March 26 and with staff members on March 27. None of those inmates or staff members showed symptoms of COVID-19 during the 14-day quarantine period, according to SCDC.
At this point, this is the first SCDC employee to die from COVID-19. No inmates have tested positive. SCDC also noted that there have been 29 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staffers as of Tuesday.
