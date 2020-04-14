SCDC announces 29 total confirmed COVID-19 cases on staff, no cases confirmed among inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has announced 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on their staff.
According to the agency’s website, seven were confirmed cases on their staff at Broad River Correctional Institution. SCDC also confirmed eight cases among non-institutional staff members.
SCDC also announced there were no cases among inmates at correctional institutions. At this point 16 inmates have been tested, but those tests have all returned negative.
“If an inmate develops flu-like symptoms, he/she is masked, separated from the general population and given a flu test. If that is negative, SCDC follows SC DHEC guidelines on whether to test him/her for COVID-19. If he/she is tested, SCDC isolates him/her from the general population until test results come back,” SCDC spokesperson Chrysti Shain said.
The number of cases was last updated on Monday.
Shain said the inmates clean their cells every two hours and have access to “plenty of soap and sanitizer.” Every inmate and staff member is given at least one mask. Inmates will get a second mask this week.
SCDC only allows essential personnel to enter institutions across the state. When they arrive, staffers are screened and have their temperature taken before they are allowed to enter. Staffers are asked about exposure, health, travel, and social interactions. Staffers who have traveled to areas that are deemed high-risk areas are sent home for monitoring before being allowed to return to work.
SCDC said they use CDC guidelines to determine whether inmates need to be tested.
