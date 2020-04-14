S.C. emergency personnel need donations, here’s how you can help

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Emergency crews in South Carolina have a great need for supplies right now amid the coronavirus outbreak.
To help, the state Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) has activated a system to coordinate getting donated supplies to crews in need.
The greatest needs include personal protective equipment (PPE), like gloves, gowns, face shields and N95 masks. Hand sanitizer is also needed.
SCEMD said pre-sorted items on pallets are preferred.
To donate PPE to SCEMD, call 803-737-8518.
Those who want to donate money can do so through the One SC Fund, which was activated to support the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Money raised will go to emergency response, “including the provision of food, shelter and health needs,” SCEMD said.
People who want to volunteer during the crisis must take extra precautions. SCEMD said people should consider volunteering within their own support networks.
Volunteers should not just show up to help because it will create a problem for first responders, SCEMD said.
Clothing and food donations can still be taken to local organizations. Visit scemd.org to find verified charities accepting such donations.
