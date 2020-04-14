SC Dept. of Revenue to offer filing, payment relief for state taxes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue is providing more tax filing and payment relief for state residents due to COVID-19.
Fees and payments for state income taxes, franchise taxes, and estimated taxes are now due on July 15. Corporate license fees are also due on the same date. Any individuals, corporations, partnerships, banks, savings and loans, utilities, trusts and estates, and tax-exempt organizations qualify for this relief. All other state taxes administered by or tax returns filed with SCDOR that were originally due between April 1 and June 1 are now due on June 1. The payment relief is applied to all SCDOR taxes automatically.
If you need to reach SCDOR customer service, you can use one of the following options online:
MyDORWAY: Individuals and businesses can use MyDORWAY to securely manage South Carolina taxes from a smartphone or computer. Learn more by visiting this link.
Business services: Visit this link for online filing and payment options for businesses.
Individual Income Tax electronic filing: Filing your Individual Income Tax return electronically using a reputable vendor is safer and faster. Visit dor.sc.gov/iit-filing to learn more. After you file, check your refund status online at dor.sc.gov/refund.
dor.sc.gov: Find general tax information, FAQs, guides, policy documents, and more on our website.
You may also contact SCDOR using these options:
Email or web messages are the best way to contact the SCDOR using one of the email addresses at this website. You can also send a message using the MyDORWAY by logging in and using the “Send DOR a Message” option.
If you have to visit the SCDOR office, you are asked to come alone or limit the number of people in your group.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.