SC Dept. of Revenue to offer filing, payment relief for state taxes

Fees and payments for state income taxes, franchise taxes, and estimated taxes are now due on July 15. Corporate license fees are also due on the same date. Any individuals, corporations, partnerships, banks, savings and loans, utilities, trusts and estates, and tax-exempt organizations qualify for this relief. All other state taxes administered by or tax returns filed with SCDOR that were originally due between April 1 and June 1 are now due on June 1. The payment relief is applied to all SCDOR taxes automatically.