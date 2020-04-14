Richland County manufacturers adapt production to help fight COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County manufacturers are adapting their production to help in the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
Several companies have shifted tasks and production schedules to benefit local health care systems, employees and the greater community in unique ways amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Richland County works hard to help our manufacturers thrive, so it is very gratifying to see those businesses doing so much to give back to this community and supporting those on the front lines during a time of crisis,” Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston said. “We appreciate everything they are doing and thank them for their hard work.”
The Ritedose Corp., a pharmaceutical company that makes drugs to treat respiratory illnesses, has raised production to full capacity. The company has produced 800 liters of hand sanitizer so far. It has also donated about 1,500 bottles of sanitizer to Prisma Health and other medical facilities in the state.
Jushi, a fiberglass manufacture, donated 5,000 surgical masks and 1,100 gloves to S.C. Emergency Management. The company has also begun producing hand sanitizer for employees to use.
Integrated Micro-Chromatography Systems, an Irmo-based biotech manufacturer, is making hand sanitizer and has produced close to 150 liters to provide to local health care systems.
Sleep Number’s manufacturing plant in Irmo has partnered with the S.C. Hospital Association to repair N-95 surgical masks for health care workers. The mattress manufacturer has repaired about 200,000 medical masks so far.
Peralta Woodworks is manufacturing intubation boxes that can be used to shield medical staff who treat COVID-19 patients. The boxes sit over a patient’s head and shoulders while they are intubated; the boxes can later be sanitized and reused.
Several other companies, such as ARK Therapeutic, Lindau Chemicals, Concept Unlimited, Dayton Rogers of South Carolina and REI Automation, have offered products and services to meet health care needs.
Businesses looking to contribute can contact Kim Mann, Manager of Existing Business for Richland County Economic Development, at mann.kim@richlandcountysc.gov or call 1-803-576-1329.
