Red Cross helping 200 displaced by severe storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WIS) - The American Red Cross of South Carolina is helping dozens of people impacted by the tornado outbreak that hit the state April 13.
Currently, the Red Cross is helping to shelter roughly 200 people receive shelter in hotels across the state.
This number only includes the individuals that did not have an alternative place to stay.
Red Cross teams spent April 14 continuing to assess damaged areas and connect with families impacted by the severe weather.
Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Red Cross adjusted its response but the organization said its mission remains the same.
Red Cross is conducting virtually and mobile damage assessment.
