Norfolk Southern to close railroad crossing on Assembly St.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you generally use Assembly Street to get to and from your destination, you’ll need to take an alternate route.
On April 20, Norfolk Southern will close the railroad crossing located on Assembly Street between Catawba Street and Whaley Street. Crews will be conducting maintenance and repairs on the tracks.
The crossing will be closed until 8 a.m. on April 23.
Motorists can take Blossom Street to Huger Street to Whaley Street as a detour during this time.
