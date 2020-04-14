3 lawsuits filed in Lake Murray boat crash that killed husband, left wife without leg

LAKE MURRAY, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a man killed in a boat crash on Lake Murray in September 2019 has filed three lawsuits against two restaurants on the lake.
The lawsuits say the restaurants overserved alcohol to the man who caused the crash.
Tracy Gordon, 53, was charged with three counts of felony BUI after the boat he was driving hit a pontoon boat on Saturday, Sept. 21 near the Lighthouse Marina off Johnson Marina Road.
Stanley Kiser died at the scene. His wife, Shawn Kiser, lost her leg and his daughter, Morgan Kiser, suffered injuries as well.
The three lawsuits were filed April 14, 2020 -- one by Shawn Kiser, one by Morgan Kiser and one by Sloan Kiser, another of Stan’s daughters, on behalf of his estate.
They are against the Rusty Anchor and Liberty Taproom.
Allegations outlined in the suits say those businesses served Gordon too much alcohol, “including beer and several rounds of liquor shots.”
The lawsuits claim the servers and bartenders of the restaurants should have known Gordon was intoxicated and ensured he was not going to drive or operate a boat.
Each lawsuit outlines damages the family wants the restaurants to pay for, including physical pain, suffering, medical bills, funeral bills, wrongful death, permanent injury and more.
The lawsuits also ask for punitive damages against the restaurants.
