Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

North Carolina’s governor said Monday that he could ease some coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses after April if social-distancing practices continue to slow the virus outbreak over the next two weeks. Meanwhile, corrections officials said they are allowing some inmates out of state prisons early if they didn’t commit violent crimes and fit certain criteria. Gov. Roy Cooper stressed at a news briefing that relaxing restrictions meant to slow the virus outbreak would be gradual. He said he’s discussing with epidemiologists what steps could be taken after the end of April to help the economy. Current measures include only allowing restaurants to serve takeout and delivery and restricting many nonessential businesses.