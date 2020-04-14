Gamecocks kicker enters transfer portal

Opened the season as the team’s starting placekicker... tallied 13 points on 1-of-3 field goals and 10-of-11 extra point attempts... connected on all five of his PATs in the season-opener against NC State... his first career made field goal came from 32-yards out at Missouri... had one kickoff, a 65-yarder against Arkansas, in which he was credited with the tackle... named as the Harold White GPA Award winner for special teams in the spring.