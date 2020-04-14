Gamecocks kicker enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (TheBigSpur.com) - South Carolina placekicker Alexander Woznick has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, news confirmed by TheBigSpur.com on Tuesday afternoon.
The redshirt senior special teams player entered 2020 spring camp with the Gamecocks football team as the backup to starting field goal kicker Parker White. Woznick was a likely candidate for kickoff duties for the 2020 season.
Woznick’s transfer news is the second transfer story this week as reserve offensive lineman Summie Carlay, who played in all 12 games this past season, was listed in the NCAA’s portal as a graduate transfer on Monday.
Below is a recap of Woznick’s career with the Gamecocks courtesy of his GamecocksOnline.com player profile page.
Senior placekicker who provides quality depth behind incumbent Parker White... is 11-for-12 on extra-point attempts and 1-for-3 in field goal tries... could also figure in the kickoff duties following the graduation of Will Tommie... has 10 touchbacks among his 20 career kickoffs.
2019
Redshirt junior who appeared in the Charleston Southern contest... kicked off six times in that game with five touchbacks.
2018
Redshirt sophomore kicker... handled the kickoff duties in three-consecutive games, getting the nod against Missouri, Texas A&M and Tennessee... also saw action against Chattanooga, scoring the Gamecocks’ final point of that contest... kicked off 13 times with five touchbacks.
2017
Opened the season as the team’s starting placekicker... tallied 13 points on 1-of-3 field goals and 10-of-11 extra point attempts... connected on all five of his PATs in the season-opener against NC State... his first career made field goal came from 32-yards out at Missouri... had one kickoff, a 65-yarder against Arkansas, in which he was credited with the tackle... named as the Harold White GPA Award winner for special teams in the spring.
2016
Redshirted as a true freshman placekicker.
HIGH SCHOOL
Graduated from Eastside High School in Greenville, S.C., in 2016... played football for head coach Steve Wilson... was a three-year letterwinner for the Eagles... named the Eastside Football Special Teams Player of the Year as a senior after tying for the team lead with 60 points... received a five-star ranking by Chris Sailer Kicking... also lettered twice in soccer... helped his team to the 2014 soccer AAA state title... earned the SCHSL Scholar-Athlete Award.
Copyright 2020 TheBigSpur.com. All rights reserved.