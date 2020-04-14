Gamecocks’ Harris prepares for WNBA Draft Night

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Carolina champion awaits a dream moment.
"I'll finally get to play in the WNBA," said Gamecock senior guard Tyasha Harris. "It's what I wanted since I was four years old."
Harris projects to become a WNBA first-round selection. The draft takes place on April 17.
"Taking it one step at a time and cherishing it," Harris added.
Harris cherished her four years as a Gamecock. Admittedly, how it ended was devastating. Harris learned the NCAA canceled the tournament due to COVID-19 right before they returned from spring break.
"It was the day before we had to go back, fly back to Columbia," Harris said. "Coach Staley texted and said they canceled it all. I was heartbroken. I was really heartbroken."
The suddenness of the end for the nation's top-ranked team added to the sting.
"The difficult part is all the what-ifs," Harris mentioned. "People did not think we would achieve as much as we did in the preseason. I just wanted to continue that.
The All-American hoped to shock the world in the tournament. Instead, Harris finds comfort in all the incredible memories as a Gamecock from winning the national championship her freshman season to upending UCONN her senior year.
"Finally beating UCONN for the culture. Being number one, and, honestly, just experiencing what the fans gave us with the support and love."
What Harris will miss the most, however, is the love from her teammates this season.
"The chemistry that we had with the team," Harris stated. "The atmosphere was wonderful, joyful, and everything that I could imagine. I was really sad I could not play with them anymore."
COVID-19 cut short her senior season. However, the love for her squad will forever remain.
The Gamecock captain is in a good headspace ahead of the WNBA draft. She shared what she has learned about herself during an era of social distancing.
“I feel like I was a very impatient person,” Harris said. “This is making me a very patient person. This time has shown you don’t take anything for granted.”
