FIRST ALERT: A Warming Trend Will Start Later This Week

By Von Gaskin | April 14, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT - Updated April 14 at 6:30 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

One last day before the temperatures start to warm up again.

HEADLINES

-Cooler and cloudy weather for Wednesday.

-A warming trend will start Thursday and continue into the weekend.

-The next chance of rain will arrive Saturday.

Tuesday
Tuesday (Source: WIS Weather)

High pressure will dominate the area for a few days. Expect much cooler temperatures as they settle in the middle 60s. One of the reasons for the cooler weather will be additional cloud cover as a coastal system develops.

We are expecting the weak coastal system to move over the Midlands. It will not have a lot of moisture, but it will bring additional cloud cover.

The next best chance of rain will arrive over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature a few showers as a front moves in from the west.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy Skies, Highs middle 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High Near 70

Friday: Nice. Sunny. Highs in the middle 70s

