FIRST ALERT: A Warming Trend Will Start Later This Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
One last day before the temperatures start to warm up again.
HEADLINES
-Cooler and cloudy weather for Wednesday.
-A warming trend will start Thursday and continue into the weekend.
-The next chance of rain will arrive Saturday.
High pressure will dominate the area for a few days. Expect much cooler temperatures as they settle in the middle 60s. One of the reasons for the cooler weather will be additional cloud cover as a coastal system develops.
We are expecting the weak coastal system to move over the Midlands. It will not have a lot of moisture, but it will bring additional cloud cover.
The next best chance of rain will arrive over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will feature a few showers as a front moves in from the west.
FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy Skies, Highs middle 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High Near 70
Friday: Nice. Sunny. Highs in the middle 70s
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.