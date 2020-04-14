First Alert Forecast: Great Spring Temperatures Next Few Days

Pleasant Spring Temperatures Next Few Days
It’s a mix of sun and clouds the next several days with temperatures running at or near normal (Lower 70s) The cold front that came through yesterday has stalled off the coast. This will be the focus for showers and isolated thunderstorms, mostly to our South. A few showers could move a bit more to the West tonight.
Next good chance of showers comes our way by late Sunday.
Weather Highlights:
- Partly cloudy with nice Spring like temperatures
- A few showers possible mostly far southern Midlands
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows lower 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy a few isolated showers, Highs upper 60s Rain chance less than 20%
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High Near 70
