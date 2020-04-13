Trump says he’ll decide on easing coronavirus guidelines, not governors

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is asserting that he is the ultimate decision-maker for determining how and when to relax the social distancing guidelines put in place because of the coronavirus. But it is unclear what authority he has to overrule the states. Trump’s claim that he could force governors to reopen their states follows weeks he spent arguing that he didn’t believe he should pressure states to impose stay-at-home restrictions. Trump has been bristling at criticism that his plan to reopen will cost lives and extend the outbreak. He's eager to restart an economy that has plummeted during the virus outbreak.