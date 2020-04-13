SC DEW: $53 million in unemployment benefits paid to residents Sunday

“The four weeks prior to COVID-19, our agency has processed approximately 7,000 initial claims. In the four weeks since COVID-19, we have processed 266,000 initial claims. I am beyond proud of the work of our agency staff for rising to the challenge and assisting individuals who are relying on state and federal funding to help them keep food on their tables and their bills paid,” says agency executive director, Dan Ellzey. “There’s still a lot of work to be done, but please know our staff is dedicated to helping everyone. We encourage you to continue to check our website and COVID-19 Resource hub, as well as our social media channels as updates to resources are being made daily.”