RCSD seeks ‘armed and dangerous’ man in connection with domestic incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 33-year-old Stanford Ervin.
Officials said Ervin is wanted for third-degree domestic violence and two counts of third-degree assault and battery. These charges, according to RCSD, stem from a domestic incident that happened on Feb. 4.
RCSD said Ervin in considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information regarding Ervin’s whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
