Power outages reported across S.C. due to severe weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages are being reported across the state as severe weather moves in.
Dominion Energy is reporting outages across the state, many of which are being reported in Edgefield, Abbeville and Beaufort counties and more outages growing in Lexington and Richland counties.
Richland county is reporting more than 16,000 outages and Lexington county is reporting over 12,000. These numbers are continuing to grow.
Mid-Carolina energy is reporting more than 13,000 outages and that number continues to grow as well.
Downed trees and power lines will be seen in these areas as well as flooded roadways due to the severe weather. Heavy damage and road closures are to be expected. Emergency crews are out assessing damage.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.